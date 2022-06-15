Westshore Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 60,074 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,344. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11.

