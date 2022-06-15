Westshore Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 0.5% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $45.71. 620,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,017,676. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

