Westshore Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,100 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,908. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

