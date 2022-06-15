Westshore Wealth LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,017 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,026,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.83. The stock had a trading volume of 144,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,670. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $141.29 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

