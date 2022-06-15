Westshore Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in eBay by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.23.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.42. 132,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,187,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,229,390. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

