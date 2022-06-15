Westshore Wealth LLC Takes $338,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,880 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,177 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Oracle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,146,000 after purchasing an additional 128,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Oracle to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 239,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,695,635. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $186.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.