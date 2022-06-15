WhiteCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $7.45 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $45.98 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00021657 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00013079 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000984 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.