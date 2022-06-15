Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.2% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,632,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

