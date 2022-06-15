Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $731,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

