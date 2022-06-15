Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 200 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

