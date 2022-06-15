Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $101.31 and a one year high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.63.

