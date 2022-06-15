Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 45 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.6% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $454.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $512.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $377.12 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $201.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

