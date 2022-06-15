WM Technology (MAPS) versus Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) is one of 412 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare WM Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

WM Technology has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM Technology’s peers have a beta of 3.16, suggesting that their average share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WM Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM Technology 0 0 7 0 3.00 WM Technology Competitors 1583 10903 23614 518 2.63

WM Technology currently has a consensus target price of $13.74, indicating a potential upside of 194.13%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 76.70%. Given WM Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe WM Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WM Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WM Technology $193.15 million $60.38 million 24.58 WM Technology Competitors $1.72 billion $270.91 million -35,709.05

WM Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than WM Technology. WM Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares WM Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM Technology 22.20% -133.55% -26.78% WM Technology Competitors -30.90% -63.44% -8.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WM Technology peers beat WM Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization. It also provides WM Business suite of monthly subscription-based software solutions, including WM Orders, WM Dispatch, WM Store, WM Dashboard, integrations, and API platform, as well as access to its WM Retail and WM Exchange products. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions; Sprout, a customer relationship management solution; and Cannveya, a delivery and logistics software solution. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

