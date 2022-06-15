WOO Network Trading Down 22% This Week (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $147.89 million and $36.40 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00109301 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,064,632,181 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

