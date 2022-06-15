Woodline Partners LP Boosts Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Arcus Biosciences accounts for about 1.0% of Woodline Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Woodline Partners LP owned 2.43% of Arcus Biosciences worth $69,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after buying an additional 1,787,112 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,861,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,624,000 after buying an additional 432,000 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 964,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,045,000 after buying an additional 312,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 536.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 208,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

RCUS traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,024. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.02. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

