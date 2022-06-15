Woodline Partners LP Buys 428,127 Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,127 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Imago BioSciences were worth $20,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,120,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,524,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

IMGO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $412.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Imago BioSciences Profile (Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.