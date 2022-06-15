Woodline Partners LP Buys 620,848 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,848 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 1.00% of Alkermes worth $37,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $2,610,853.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,967,127.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,746 shares of company stock worth $6,241,124 in the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. 35,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,045. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

