Woodline Partners LP Decreases Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,240 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.28% of Bausch Health Companies worth $27,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $22,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BHC stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

