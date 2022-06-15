Woodline Partners LP Has $26.54 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,943 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.50% of Cirrus Logic worth $26,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 312,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 84,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 52,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.28. 8,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.59. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

