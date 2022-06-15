Woodline Partners LP Has $50.99 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,072,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 442,133 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.7% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $50,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. 1,178,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,038,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.