Woodline Partners LP Has $61.21 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,199 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Woodline Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.63% of Sensata Technologies worth $61,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ST. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ST stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,170. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.