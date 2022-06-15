Woodline Partners LP Invests $22.15 Million in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 339,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 559,889 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

