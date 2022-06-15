Woodline Partners LP Purchases 42,638 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 142.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,638 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.19% of Penumbra worth $20,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,594. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -699.78 and a beta of 0.62. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.83 and a 52 week high of $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.88.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.43.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

