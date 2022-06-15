Woodline Partners LP Sells 139,674 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,674 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,192,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,202,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,961,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 93,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,080 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $855,537.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,967.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,961,440.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,814. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.74.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

