Woonkly Power (WOOP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.69 Million

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. Woonkly Power has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $7.69 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woonkly Power coin can currently be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Woonkly Power has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00424267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00056866 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011438 BTC.

About Woonkly Power

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

