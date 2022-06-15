Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Hits $76.95 on Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $76.95 or 0.00371593 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $147,813.58 and $153.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 42.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 723.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.74 or 0.09145342 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00424234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00072346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012125 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

