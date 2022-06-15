XP Power Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 18 (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of XP Power stock opened at GBX 3,085 ($37.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £608.82 million and a P/E ratio of 27.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19. XP Power has a 12 month low of GBX 2,863.80 ($34.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,779.38 ($70.15). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,277.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,093.35.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on XP Power from GBX 5,600 ($67.97) to GBX 4,020 ($48.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

