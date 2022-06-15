XP Power Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 18 (LON:XPP)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

XP Power Limited (LON:XPPGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of XP Power stock opened at GBX 3,085 ($37.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £608.82 million and a P/E ratio of 27.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19. XP Power has a 12 month low of GBX 2,863.80 ($34.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,779.38 ($70.15). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,277.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,093.35.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on XP Power from GBX 5,600 ($67.97) to GBX 4,020 ($48.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About XP Power (Get Rating)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for XP Power (LON:XPP)

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.