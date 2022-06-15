XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

