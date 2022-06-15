XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.15

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.15 and last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 10652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $65.41.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

