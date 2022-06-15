Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. 6,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 245,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAO. Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $709.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of -0.58.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 460.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 71,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

