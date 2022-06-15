Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.86

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.86 and last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 10702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $978,548 over the last 90 days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

