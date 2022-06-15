ZooKeeper Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.51 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $216,155.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.00440585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00060036 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011704 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 182,594,720 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.