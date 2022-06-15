Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,690,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13.

