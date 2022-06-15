Zullo Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 14,874 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. Morgan Stanley comprises 0.8% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.97. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

