Zullo Investment Group Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $86.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

