Zullo Investment Group Inc. Invests $533,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.52. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.