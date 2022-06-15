Zullo Investment Group Inc. Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,842 shares of company stock worth $18,069,079. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $442.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.