Zullo Investment Group Inc. Makes New $583,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.95 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.61.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

