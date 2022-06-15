Zullo Investment Group Inc. Makes New $633,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,985,458 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 151,908 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,572,113 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $107,335,000 after buying an additional 69,709 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,999,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $208,616,000 after buying an additional 778,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,660,480 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $111,022,000 after buying an additional 100,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FCX opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.