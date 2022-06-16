10,729 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.
Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,830,127. The firm has a market cap of $154.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
