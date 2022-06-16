1,104 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,330,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,185 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,101,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,996,000.

SCHP traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $55.93. 321,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,629,604. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

