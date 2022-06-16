11,674 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after purchasing an additional 539,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,123,000 after purchasing an additional 432,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,435,000 after buying an additional 480,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after buying an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,824,000 after buying an additional 301,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,331 shares of company stock worth $23,363,999. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 107,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,851. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.