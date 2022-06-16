11,677 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,952,000 after buying an additional 610,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after buying an additional 1,101,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,848,785. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.42 and a one year high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

