12,105 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,105 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 124,410 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 369,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 292,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,809,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

