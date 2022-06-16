12,399 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.27.

Shares of MS opened at $76.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

