12,701 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Purchased by Bullseye Investment Management LLC

Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up about 1.5% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ traded down $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,349,484. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $91.68.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

