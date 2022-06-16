129,610 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 129,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after buying an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 766,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 722,530 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.15. 47,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,699,976. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.