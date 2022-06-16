1,297 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.96.

NYSE DHI traded down $4.03 on Thursday, reaching $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 117,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,151. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.68 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.