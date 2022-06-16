13,288 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,379,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after buying an additional 56,648 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after acquiring an additional 145,702 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

UBSI traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.03. 4,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.12. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. United Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

