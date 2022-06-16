13,300 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 812,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 229,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 190,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,787. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

